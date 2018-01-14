Hilarious Video Shows News Anchor Totally Losing His Cool On Live TV

Managing a nightly news broadcast can be a difficult task in and of itself, but when breaking news hits in the middle of the broadcast, it's almost a guarantee that something will go wrong.
It's one of the joys of live TV, but for KOAT Channel 7 anchor Doug Fernandez, a series of technical difficulties left him feeling so over the situation. During the broadcast, Fernandez was meant to segue into a live report from the scene of a breaking news story, but audio and video files weren't working properly. Quick on his feet, he pivoted to accommodate for apparently lost footage when the funniest thing happened.