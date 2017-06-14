Ad Blocker Detected

18 Times People Posed With Sculptures And Basically Won Life

JUNE 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

You may think about statues and sculptures when you think about going to museums.

The truth is that they're actually in more places than you would think, but they often go unnoticed. In fact, it's hard to find a public park or location that doesn't have some form of art for passersby to appreciate. In addition to appreciation, however, some people like to get a little creative with the ways they interact with statues. The results? Some pretty hilarious pictures. We've got 18 of the best right here.

1. That's the kind of picture that takes commitment. I just wish there were some kneepads involved here.

Reddit / jstrydor

Reddit / jstrydor

2. Oh, you know, just slipping one of the founding fathers a bill with his face on it. Very casual.

Reddit / ZeroClipheR

Reddit / ZeroClipheR

3. So it's not a person in the photo, but it's no less genius.

Reddit / SirJukesALot

Reddit / SirJukesALot

4. All I can say is "awwwwwwwwwwwwwww!"

Reddit / devabdulsalam

Reddit / devabdulsalam

5. All the single ladies, all the single ladies!

Reddit / Luqman5739

Reddit / Luqman5739

6. This is one fight I'm not quite sure he can win.

Reddit / esiper

Reddit / esiper

7. "Step aside, he's mine!"

Reddit / sarwhere

Reddit / sarwhere

8. This is what I wish would happen to me every time I try to exercise. Carry me home, bear!

Reddit / rephan

Reddit / rephan

9. Naughty! Don't you know that's inappropriate, mister?

Reddit / Legoyman

Reddit / Legoyman

10. That looks like it would definitely hurt.

Reddit

Reddit

11. Don't kill Spidey! He's our only hope!

Reddit / guilleart

Reddit / guilleart

12. My bet is on the triceratops, but I think the snowman will put up a decent fight.

Reddit / mikeroach94

Reddit / mikeroach94

13. "You're coming, whether you like it or not."

Imgur / J2Point074

Imgur / J2Point074

14. Technology's changed a lot in the last hundred years, so these statues have some catching up to do.

Facebook / Rold RamCab

Facebook / Rold RamCab

15. There's still time to get away! Save yourself!

Blogspot / AmpuTeeHee

Blogspot / AmpuTeeHee

16. She doesn't even suspect that she's in danger.

Reddit / nolongercreeper

Reddit / nolongercreeper

17. Her photo caption says, "There's a reason people don't take me to nice places..."

Imgur / bluesapphire

Imgur / bluesapphire

18. That's the biggest drinking fountain in the world. Ah, refreshing!

Facebook / MJ Roces

Facebook / MJ Roces

(via BoredPanda)

Have you ever posed with a statue like this? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this with your friends and family to make them laugh super hard.

