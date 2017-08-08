Ever Wonder What Happens When A Sea Lion Dreams? Wonder No More!

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of my favorite things in the world is when my dog has a dream.

I love to watch his little paws move as his dream self chases a rabbit or runs an agility course or whatever it is that he's got happening up in his brain. I guess I don't think that much about other animals dreaming, but it definitely happens.

The Dudley Zoo in Great Britain recently released a pretty adorable video of a Patagonian sea lion twitching and making noises in its sleep. They also informed everyone that sea lions actually are pretty unique when it comes to sleep because half of their brain stays awake while the other half rests.

This split-sleep cycle is called unihemispheric slow-wave sleep. I call this sea lion too cute to handle.

Aww! I could watch this video all day long.