Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Ever Wonder What Happens When A Sea Lion Dreams? Wonder No More!

AUGUST 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of my favorite things in the world is when my dog has a dream.

I love to watch his little paws move as his dream self chases a rabbit or runs an agility course or whatever it is that he's got happening up in his brain. I guess I don't think that much about other animals dreaming, but it definitely happens.

The Dudley Zoo in Great Britain recently released a pretty adorable video of a Patagonian sea lion twitching and making noises in its sleep. They also informed everyone that sea lions actually are pretty unique when it comes to sleep because half of their brain stays awake while the other half rests.

This split-sleep cycle is called unihemispheric slow-wave sleep. I call this sea lion too cute to handle.

Aww! I could watch this video all day long.

Trending Now

She Loves Her Animals, But She's Willing To Give This Obnoxious Creature Away For Free

Trending Now

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

Load another article