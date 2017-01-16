Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

There are a ton of terrifying things in the ocean, but you can also find some of the most adorable creatures ever there.

Seal pups, for instance, are super cute and incredibly playful. (I'm sure I'd feel differently if I were a penguin, though.) For some reason, baby seals bring out motherly instincts that I didn't even know I had. That's why I'm so, so jealous of a group of snorkelers who got to play with one of these cuties in the wild!

The pup bites their goggles and even gives out free kisses. TOO cute!

Read More: These 19 Adorable Seals Can't Stop Laughing And You Won't Be Able To Either – LOL

That's it, I'm grabbing my gear and getting myself to the nearest ocean ASAP. This is the kind of animal encounter I NEED to experience. Be sure to share this with your friends who would feel the same way I do!

Giphy