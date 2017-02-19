Ad Blocker Detected

They Were Out Kayaking When An Unlikely Friend Jumped Aboard!

FEBRUARY 19, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While out for a weekend adventure with his kayaking club, Alistair Forrest was caught off guard by an unusual (but totally adorable) visitor.

In the middle of the water, Forrest came face to face with a curious seal that wanted to hitch a ride on the man’s kayak. Apprehensive about having it climb aboard, Forrest tries to scare off the curious seal to avoid capsizing.

But as time went on and the determined critter failed to let up, the kayaker finally gave in and found delight in the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

That must've been awesome. Share this video if you'd love a seal stowaway!

