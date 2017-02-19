While out for a weekend adventure with his kayaking club, Alistair Forrest was caught off guard by an unusual (but totally adorable) visitor.
In the middle of the water, Forrest came face to face with a curious seal that wanted to hitch a ride on the man’s kayak. Apprehensive about having it climb aboard, Forrest tries to scare off the curious seal to avoid capsizing.
But as time went on and the determined critter failed to let up, the kayaker finally gave in and found delight in the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
