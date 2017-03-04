You know when you were a kid and had a stuffed animal that you absolutely loved?

I had more than a few that my parents could not separate me from, no matter where we went. There was just something about the plushy critters that brought me so much joy and happiness -- and that's exactly what this adorable seal experienced after receiving one of its own.

When keepers at the Mombetsu Land attraction in Hokkaido, Japan, gave this seal a small, stuffed version of itself, here's the reaction they got.







It's certainly safe to say that the two hit it off.







That's one blissed-out seal!







"I love you dis much."







"I'll never leave your side..."







"...because we'll be best friends forever."







Read More: This Giant Panda's Selfie Game Is So On Point, It Almost Hurts

Seriously, how could you not smile after seeing that face?







I'm not ashamed to admit that this adorable pair made me squeal more than once. Share these pictures to spread some happiness!