Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Gave This Seal A Stuffed Animal And Its Reaction Is Pretty Much The Best

MARCH 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

You know when you were a kid and had a stuffed animal that you absolutely loved?

I had more than a few that my parents could not separate me from, no matter where we went. There was just something about the plushy critters that brought me so much joy and happiness -- and that's exactly what this adorable seal experienced after receiving one of its own.

When keepers at the Mombetsu Land attraction in Hokkaido, Japan, gave this seal a small, stuffed version of itself, here's the reaction they got.

When keepers at the <a href="https://twitter.com/mombetsu_land" target="_blank">Mombetsu Land</a> attraction in <strong></strong>Hokkaido, Japan, gave this seal a small, stuffed version of itself, here's the reaction they got.

Twitter / mombetsu_land

It's certainly safe to say that the two hit it off.

It's certainly safe to say that the two hit it off.

Twitter / mombetsu_land

That's one blissed-out seal!

That's one blissed-out seal!

Twitter / mombetsu_land

"I love you dis much."

"I love you dis much."

Twitter / mombetsu_land

"I'll never leave your side..."

"I'll never leave your side..."

Twitter / mombetsu_land

"...because we'll be best friends forever."

"...because we'll be best friends forever."

Twitter / mombetsu_land

Read More: This Giant Panda's Selfie Game Is So On Point, It Almost Hurts

Seriously, how could you not smile after seeing that face?

Seriously, how could you not smile after seeing that face?

Twitter / mombetsu_land

I'm not ashamed to admit that this adorable pair made me squeal more than once. Share these pictures to spread some happiness!

Trending Now

This Teacher Said No Surprise Parties, But They Threw Him One...And It Backfired

Trending Now

'Because I Said So!' -- Mama Bear Drags Cub Across A Stream Despite His Protests

22 Of The Funniest, Most Adorable Dog Ears
Submit Content

Load another article