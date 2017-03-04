You know when you were a kid and had a stuffed animal that you absolutely loved?
I had more than a few that my parents could not separate me from, no matter where we went. There was just something about the plushy critters that brought me so much joy and happiness -- and that's exactly what this adorable seal experienced after receiving one of its own.
When keepers at the Mombetsu Land attraction in Hokkaido, Japan, gave this seal a small, stuffed version of itself, here's the reaction they got.
It's certainly safe to say that the two hit it off.
That's one blissed-out seal!
"I love you dis much."
"I'll never leave your side..."
"...because we'll be best friends forever."
Read More: This Giant Panda's Selfie Game Is So On Point, It Almost Hurts