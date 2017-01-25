He Cut A Seat Belt Buckle Out Of A Car And Made Something That'll Help You Daily

If you're anything like me, the hardest part about getting out the door in the morning is finding your keys. My husband says it's my own fault, but I'm convinced that tiny elves hide them while I'm fast asleep.

But with this seat belt hack from DIY expert Kyle Miller, you'll never lose your keys again. While you should never remove a seat belt from a car you currently drive, it's a-okay to take one from a vehicle that's no longer in use. Once you do that, simply follow along with Miller's tutorial below to make a key rack that's way cooler than anything sold in stores.

Now, finding your keys will be as easy as unbuckling a seat belt! There are a lot of DIY projects out there, but this is one that almost everyone can use.

video-player-present

