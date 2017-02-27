Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Sometimes, the message we need to hear can come in the tiniest package.

Eva is a cast member on the Channel 4 documentary series "The Secret Life of 5-Year-Olds," and she is taking the Internet by storm with her empowering messages about what women and girls can be. Her answers to these questions are amazing.

While Eva was sitting with a male friend named Jude, the producers asked them both about their thoughts on women in science.







Jude responds with an answer we might expect from a boy who gets messages from society that women aren't as smart as men.







Eva shuts down that line of thinking calmly and quickly by demonstrating just how she's used science in the past. Amazing!







Check out even more of Eva's best moments in the video below.

Meet Eva, the 5-year-old feminist icon for our time #Slo5yo pic.twitter.com/EdydNMdZyP — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 16, 2017

(via Huffington Post)

After watching Eva, I feel like I can take on anything. What an amazing little girl! Share her insights with the strong girls and women in your life (and the boys who could learn a thing or two).