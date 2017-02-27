Ad Blocker Detected

She Was Asked Some Simple Questions About Women, And Her Answers Are So Spot On

FEBRUARY 27, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sometimes, the message we need to hear can come in the tiniest package.

Eva is a cast member on the Channel 4 documentary series "The Secret Life of 5-Year-Olds," and she is taking the Internet by storm with her empowering messages about what women and girls can be. Her answers to these questions are amazing.

While Eva was sitting with a male friend named Jude, the producers asked them both about their thoughts on women in science.

Twitter / @BenSTravis

Jude responds with an answer we might expect from a boy who gets messages from society that women aren't as smart as men.

Twitter / @BenSTravis

Eva shuts down that line of thinking calmly and quickly by demonstrating just how she's used science in the past. Amazing!

Twitter / @BenSTravis

Check out even more of Eva's best moments in the video below.

(via Huffington Post)

After watching Eva, I feel like I can take on anything. What an amazing little girl! Share her insights with the strong girls and women in your life (and the boys who could learn a thing or two).

