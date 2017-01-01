Ad Blocker Detected

Could These Pictures Be Proof Of A Secret Space Program?

JANUARY 1, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
Conspiracy theorists, hold onto your hats -- we have a doozy for you! Photos have surfaced that may be proof of a secret space program that began during World War II.

Let's start with the bare facts. The Germans had a project called Andromeda-Gerät (Andromeda Device) in the works from 1943-45. By all accounts, this project involved a large, cigar-shaped spaceship that was designed to hold smaller spacecrafts. At the end of WWII, however, the project was relocated to the United States.

Here's where things get a bit fuzzy. While many say that scientists and engineers continued to work on Andromeda-Gerät, no one is quite sure what happened to it. Many believe that the spaceship was sent into orbit, but if that's true, how was such a feat accomplished secretly? Could extraterrestrials have assisted in some way?

Recent photos courtesy of NASA show that a cigar-shaped object is definitely orbiting the sun. Is it the Andromeda? If so, did aliens help us get it into space? Answers may lie in the past.

In 1959, space pioneer Wernher von Braun cryptically said, "We find ourselves faced by powers which are far stronger than hitherto assumed, and whose base is at present unknown to us. More I cannot say at present. We are now engaged in entering into closer contact with those powers, and within six or nine months' time it may be possible to speak with more precision on the matter."

Dr. Hermann Oberth, an engineer for the German Reich, similarly stated, "We cannot take the credit for our record advancement in certain scientific fields alone; we have been helped."

When asked who helped, Dr. Oberth reportedly said, "The people of other worlds." You can take a look at what NASA captured below.

When photos of the object were first shared, many thought it was an alien UFO. Is that what it is, a craft from another world? Or is it the product of a government space program that has long been kept secret?

In all reality, the object is probably something totally explainable. That said, I want to believe! Be sure to share this with your friends and family to see what they make of it.

