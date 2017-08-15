Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Card Tricks Are Just Sleight Of Hand, I Get It, But How Did He Just Pull This Off?!

AUGUST 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Though many card tricks look deceptively and astonishingly magical, there's always an explanation for how they can be done.

When it comes to this teen's tricks, however, nobody can figure out how exactly he pulled them off. While recently performing on "America's Got Talent," 15-year-old Henry Richardson from Brooklyn, New York, stunned the celebrity judges when he turned a deck of cards transparent.

Watch as Richardson works his magic on the crowd and amazes everyone in the video below!

But he wasn't done just yet. Right after, he somehow made one appear on the inside of a Pop-Tart.

video-player-present

(via Daily Mail)

Surprisingly enough, Richardson didn't advance to the live shows -- but I think we can all agree that he definitely deserved to!

Giphy

Trending Now

This Is The Adorable Baby Hippo In Cincinnati That You'll Want To Be BFFs With

Trending Now

A Lion Attacked a Young Girl On live TV, And The Camera Just Kept Rolling.

Load another article