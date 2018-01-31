Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is What Your Brain Looks Like When You're Processing A Thought

JANUARY 31, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
SCIENCE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

We don't often think about what it means to...well...think.

In actuality, every single thought that goes through our minds involves a complex process involving stimulation, processing, and response. Neuroscientists have long understood how this works, but recently at UC Berkeley, they've finally been able to see it.

By recording the electrical activity of neurons directly from the surface of the brain, they were able to locate the parts of the brain that activate first, then follow that activity to the next location. It's totally amazing, and you can see it for yourself.

When a stimulus, such as a word, is given, the visual and auditory cortexes light up in reaction to the stimuli first.

When a stimulus, such as a word, is given, the visual and auditory cortexes light up in reaction to the stimuli first.

Youtube / UC Berkeley

Next, the prefrontal cortex boots up and interprets the meaning and then, lastly, the motor cortex is switched on in preparation for action. The thing lasts less than half a second.

Next, the prefrontal cortex boots up and interprets the meaning and then, lastly, the motor cortex is switched on in preparation for action. The thing lasts less than half a second.

Youtube / UC Berkeley

When spread out over six seconds, it's easy to see how each part of the brain works together, managed by the prefrontal cortex. Totally fascinating!

video-player-present

Youtube / UC Berkeley

(via IFL Science and UC Berkeley)

It's so amazing that there are people out there who are able to help us see what's going on in our brains. As the science becomes more advanced, we'll only learn more about how we are able to think the way we do.

Trending Now

Boyfriend Does Something Thoughtful To Help His Girlfriend Cope With Depression

Trending Now

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

Load another article