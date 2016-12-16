If Someone Had Reached Out When They Saw These Posts, This Family Might've Lived

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

"Was your loved one showing any signs that they might take their own life?"

This heartbreaking question is usually the first one asked by police and investigators following a suicide. While families are forced to relive the last few weeks of their loved one's life through memories, trying to focus on any erratic behavior or serious mood swings that might have triggered such a series of events.

As the motives behind a person's suicide begin to unravel, investigators often look to social media to fill in the blanks. It is their belief that while some people may try to hide their inner struggles from family and friends, they may seek out help or attention via social media.

Perhaps if family and friends had seen the recent postings of 37-year-old Sinead Higgins, her life, as well as the life of her seven-year-old son, might have been saved.





Higgins and her young son were found dead in a London home on Wednesday morning.

While their deaths are still considered unexplained, a series of social media posts made by the single mother suggest that she was going through some difficult times.

Taking to Twitter just days before she was found dead, Higgins left a rather cryptic message about the current state of her life.

The future looks very 🌪 — Sinead Higgins (@Sineadhiggy) December 9, 2016

A similarly themed Instagram post further solidified that something major was going on behind closed doors.

Police were tipped off by the young boy's father who had visited the property after his son failed to show up for school Monday morning.

Although a detective investigating the scene has ruled out third-party involvement, the case is being treated as a murder until a full report comes back.

A coroner's examination is set to take place later today.

If you need help or you fear for the safety of someone you know, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you need help or you fear for the safety of someone you know, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.