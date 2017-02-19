Ad Blocker Detected

20 Hilarious Selfie Attempts That Ended Up Failing Miserably

FEBRUARY 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
ENTERTAINMENT

Most of us tend to frame our lives (and ourselves) the way we want to be seen.

Whether we're pretending to be happier than we really are on social media or we're using a certain camera angle to cover up our flaws, we're usually hiding something that we don't want others to know. Some pull this off pretty successfully...others, not so much.

From funny photobombs to people being unaware of their surroundings, these 20 attempts at taking the perfect selfie ended in complete failure.

1. When you pretend that your boyfriend is sneaking pictures of you.

Reddit / UnsetJelly

Reddit / UnsetJelly

2. "This is how I feel about your stupid selfie, hoomans."

Reddit / cdurant

Reddit / cdurant

3. Yep, that dog is definitely mocking you.

Reddit

Reddit

4. "Some friends took a picture and later realized that the people in the background were stuffing a baby in a cannon."

Reddit / 99-LS1-SS

Reddit / 99-LS1-SS

5. You might want to check for mirrors next time.

6. The camera found something much more interesting to focus on.

Reddit / Yung_hitta

Reddit / Yung_hitta

7. What are dads for if not to embarrass the crap out of us?

Reddit / trevortf

Reddit / trevortf

8. Speaking of crap...

Reddit / vinnyty

Reddit / vinnyty

9. I'm a little concerned about the person on the floor.

Reddit

Reddit

10. No, your boyfriend did not catch you sleeping.

Imgur / CupcakeZombieAssassin

Imgur / CupcakeZombieAssassin

11. Again, no.

12. When you see it...

Reddit / Sudz705

Reddit / Sudz705

13. "I took a selfie and saw myself 20 years in the future (I'm wearing khakis too)."

Reddit / Naptownfellow

Reddit / Naptownfellow

14. Behind you...

Behind you...

Reddit / Found_my_username

15. "Don't mind me, just getting smothered down here."

Reddit

Reddit

16. What an absolute creep.

Reddit / drev

Reddit / drev

17. "Took a selfie, got a surprise."

Reddit / kelsobucket

Reddit / kelsobucket

18. Didn't you know that a camel's diet includes human heads?

19. Um, good for you?

Um, good for you?

Reddit / Ima_Grab_Yo_Snatch

20. How did you not think that one through?

Reddit / iamhusband

Reddit / iamhusband

The next time I take a selfie, I'll definitely be checking the background first. Be sure to share this story with others if it made you laugh!

