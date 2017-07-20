Hilarious Art Gallery Video Proves Stupid Selfies Just Aren't Worth It Sometimes

Many say that our growing fascination with taking selfies as a society has gotten pretty annoying. But at this art exhibit, it actually turned destructive.
Artist Simon Birch says he's been working for years and has used his life savings to bring his project, "The 14th Factory," to fruition in Los Angeles, California. The exhibition takes viewers through 14 different rooms, which are meant to emulate a hero's journey. One installation involved filming Birch's Ferrari being purposefully destroyed, but he never intended the same to happen to his room filled with fragile crowns, each of which costs around $20,000.
Everything was going fine until a "girl came in with her friend and, although we told everyone to be careful, the staff was in conversation with someone at the time and was not paying full attention," Birch said. "As a non-profit, we don't have the budget for lots of staff or security."