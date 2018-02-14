The Selfie Kid Saga Continues When The Unexpected Super Bowl Superstar Gets A Call

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Sometimes it can be surprising who winds up stealing the show during the Super Bowl.

A few years ago during Katy Perry's set, the "left shark" was the breakout hit after not quite knowing all of the dance moves. For this year's Justin Timberlake performance, some thought it was his rustic shirt or the hologram of Prince that shone overhead.

But people keep coming back to youngster Ryan McKenna, who you may know better as Selfie Kid.

McKenna didn't expect to be at the center of his musical idol's performance, but when Timberlake wandered into the crowd, they were face to face.







Or, more accurately, face to camera. McKenna took this golden opportunity to get a selfie with his hero -- and it actually turned out pretty good!







Ellen invited him on her show to talk about the unexpected fame, and she had one last surprise for him as well. Check it out in the video below!

(via Mashable)

What a dream come true! Seems like it couldn't have happened to a nicer kid. Enjoy those fifteen minutes of fame, buddy!