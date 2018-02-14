Ad Blocker Detected

The Selfie Kid Saga Continues When The Unexpected Super Bowl Superstar Gets A Call

FEBRUARY 14, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sometimes it can be surprising who winds up stealing the show during the Super Bowl.

A few years ago during Katy Perry's set, the "left shark" was the breakout hit after not quite knowing all of the dance moves. For this year's Justin Timberlake performance, some thought it was his rustic shirt or the hologram of Prince that shone overhead.

But people keep coming back to youngster Ryan McKenna, who you may know better as Selfie Kid.

McKenna didn't expect to be at the center of his musical idol's performance, but when Timberlake wandered into the crowd, they were face to face.

Youtube / TheEllenShow

Or, more accurately, face to camera. McKenna took this golden opportunity to get a selfie with his hero -- and it actually turned out pretty good!

Youtube / TheEllenShow

Ellen invited him on her show to talk about the unexpected fame, and she had one last surprise for him as well. Check it out in the video below!

video-player-present

Youtube / TheEllenShow

(via Mashable)

What a dream come true! Seems like it couldn't have happened to a nicer kid. Enjoy those fifteen minutes of fame, buddy!

