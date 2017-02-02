When He Saw This Homeless Boy, He Gave Him The Shirt Off His Back, And Then Some

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Most people like to think that they're fairly selfless and kind toward others, but when push comes to shove, would you really give a total stranger the shirt off your back?

For Tridanai Saetan, the answer is a definite yes.

After Saetan came face to face with a homeless child sleeping on the street, the compassionate young man quickly took off his shirt and offered it to the boy. But his kindness didn't stop there. The man then handed the boy some money before taking off his pants and giving them away, too. For Saetan, it was more important to see a homeless youth warm and safe than to go home fully clothed.

Check out this heartwarming moment in action below:

I think we can all learn something from this man. Share this video with your loved ones if you're glad to see that there are good people out there who are performing random acts of kindness.