When He Saw This Homeless Boy, He Gave Him The Shirt Off His Back, And Then Some

Most people like to think that they're fairly selfless and kind toward others, but when push comes to shove, would you really give a total stranger the shirt off your back?
For Tridanai Saetan, the answer is a definite yes.
After Saetan came face to face with a homeless child sleeping on the street, the compassionate young man quickly took off his shirt and offered it to the boy. But his kindness didn't stop there. The man then handed the boy some money before taking off his pants and giving them away, too. For Saetan, it was more important to see a homeless youth warm and safe than to go home fully clothed.
Check out this heartwarming moment in action below:video-player-present
