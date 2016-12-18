As It Turns Out, Your Fears Of Semi-Trucks And Oversize Loads Are Totally Justified

If you're like me, you probably cringe every time you find yourself driving right next to a semi-truck.
Not only are their sizes incredibly intimidating, but they have enough force to easily kill you should one ever crash into your car -- it's no wonder so many people are afraid of them. Sure, truck drivers do their best to travel safely, but accidents do happen.
Unfortunately, these 15 semi-trucks weren't lucky enough to avoid massive fails on the road.
1. Maybe try more heavy-duty chains next time?
2. Amazingly enough, nobody got hurt in this collision.
3. I'd probably need a change of underwear if I saw that speeding toward me.
Runaway Semi flips into a gas station
4. This looks like it came right out of a James Bond movie.video-player-present
5. A normal drive quickly turned into absolute chaos.
6. Well, that was unexpected.video-player-present
7. Brakes are your friend.video-player-present
8. But this guy apparently doesn't know that.
9. I guess the driver was fine with losing his trailer.
10. I have no idea how this happened.
11. Nothing to see here, just a trailer taking out an entire freeway sign.
12. And here we see some Final Destination-level madness.
13. You just had to find out if it would fit.
14. I'd start believing in guardian angels at that point.
15. "Mind if I just drop this off here?"
Driving definitely just got way more terrifying for me. Share this with others to remind them to always look out for danger on the road.