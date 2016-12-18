Ad Blocker Detected

As It Turns Out, Your Fears Of Semi-Trucks And Oversize Loads Are Totally Justified

DECEMBER 18, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

If you're like me, you probably cringe every time you find yourself driving right next to a semi-truck.

Not only are their sizes incredibly intimidating, but they have enough force to easily kill you should one ever crash into your car -- it's no wonder so many people are afraid of them. Sure, truck drivers do their best to travel safely, but accidents do happen.

Unfortunately, these 15 semi-trucks weren't lucky enough to avoid massive fails on the road.

1. Maybe try more heavy-duty chains next time?

2. Amazingly enough, nobody got hurt in this collision.

3. I'd probably need a change of underwear if I saw that speeding toward me.

Runaway Semi flips into a gas station

4. This looks like it came right out of a James Bond movie.

video-player-present

5. A normal drive quickly turned into absolute chaos.

6. Well, that was unexpected.

video-player-present

Read More: 20 Of The Most Ridiculous Things People Have Seen While Driving

7. Brakes are your friend.

video-player-present

8. But this guy apparently doesn't know that.

9. I guess the driver was fine with losing his trailer.

10. I have no idea how this happened.

11. Nothing to see here, just a trailer taking out an entire freeway sign.

Giphy

12. And here we see some Final Destination-level madness.

Giphy

13. You just had to find out if it would fit.

Giphy

Read More: The Road Seems Clear, But This Is About To Be The Closest Call You’ve Ever Seen

14. I'd start believing in guardian angels at that point.

Giphy

15. "Mind if I just drop this off here?"

Giphy

Driving definitely just got way more terrifying for me. Share this with others to remind them to always look out for danger on the road.

Giphy

