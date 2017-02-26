Sex after kids isn't impossible, but it certainly is a challenge.

Aside from dealing with the logistics of having little ones in the house, it's also difficult to feel sexy after a long day of caregiving. When my kids finally go to sleep at night, for example, romance is usually the last thing on my mind. What I really crave is a nice glass of wine and some time to myself!

That said, it's important to set aside time for our partners. This mom tried to arrange a steamy shower date with her husband, but what ended up happening is hilariously familiar. What follows is her own words.

"Omg! I am not sure when the last time we actually had sex when the kids were up?! We (I) fed the family, washed the kids, brushed their teeth, put jammies on them, and tucked the kiddos in bed early. I ran to the bedroom, turned off Blippi, and turned on romantic music. Found the lighter from my two-year-old's birthday party and got the dust-covered candles lit."

"I attempted to be sexy, ignoring my postpartum naked body society frowns upon. I know he loves every inch of me. We get into the warm shower that is quickly losing heat because my kids took most of the hot water. Kissing passionately in our shower, we seem to hear phantom cries of our children about every 30 seconds."

"Trying to catch our footing we hear a loud 'SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEK!' I start cursing the toy dolphin under my breath. As we are desperate to keep the mood going we realize the alphabet toys below us...We are surrounded...Finally, we both crack up and the sexual mood disappears. We get back to best friend mode, laughing so hard we are barley able to catch our breath. We decided to snap a goofy picture to remember parenting is a crazy ride."







"Some of you will think...'Omg why would you post something so private.' Well, I am a transparent person and I try to find the humor in being a parent. I believe if you can't truly enjoy your kids and laugh, you will never survive being a parent."

"So here is to the exhausted moms and dads out there trying to be parents every minute of the day attempting to get some together time. Lol! Laugh at life or you won't make it!"

(via Breastfeeding Mama Talk)

If you've had a similar experience, be sure to tell us about it in the comments below. And don't forget to share this hilarious story with the parents you know!