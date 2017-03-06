Fear Of Sex Offenders Is So Bad For Her That She Won't Even Let Her Dad Babysit

Would you leave your children with a male babysitter? This Melbourne mom won't let any men babysit her children -- and that includes her own father.

It's no secret that most sex offenders are males, but that said, most of us don't worry about leaving our children with a trusted grandfather, uncle, or family friend. As author Kasey Edwards explained in a recent editorial, however, her daughters have never been alone in the company of a man who is not their own dad.

Edwards wrote, "Children are at far greater risk from relatives, siblings, friends, and other known adults such as priests, teachers, and coaches. Dismissing this as a hysterical reaction of a misandrist is not only incorrect, it's also missing the point spectacularly. My husband and my decision is based on straightforward risk analysis: a cold, hard, unemotional reading of the statistical data."

Is Edwards' reasoning sound or is she teaching her children to be afraid of men? And where do single dads, gay fathers, or her own husband fit in? You'll have to watch and decide for yourself.

We speak to Kasey Edwards about her strictly no male carers policy. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/Qdots2Ylzm — #TheProjectTV (@theprojecttv) February 28, 2017

If you'd like to read the original editorial, click here. Be sure to let us know what you think of this strict policy in the comments below