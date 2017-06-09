Ad Blocker Detected

This Sex Offender Was Allowed Near A Little Girl. Now The Toddler Is Dead.

JUNE 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On May 25, St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, called police when a 16-month-old girl died from her injuries after being taken there by her mother.

"The autopsy revealed that there was extreme amounts of abuse and the bruising on the child, which led us to believe that there were repeated acts of this abuse of an extended period of time, which this baby was susceptible to," said Captain Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department. The man responsible for the toddler's death and repeated injuries is 30-year-old Juan J. Maravilla, her mother's boyfriend.

Maravilla, who is a convicted sex offender, admitted to beating the little girl. He's being charged with first degree reckless homicide and child abuse intentionally causing harm.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

Warych says that "in speaking with investigators, we believe this is possibly the worst case of child abuse that we've ever seen."

Warych <a href="http://www.wbay.com/content/news/Police-call-toddlers-death-worst-case-of-child-abuse-theyve-ever-seen--426781061.html" target="_blank">says</a> that "in speaking with investigators, we believe this is possibly the worst case of child abuse that we've ever seen."

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

To learn more about this deeply disturbing case, watch the video below.

video-player-present

(via WBAY)

How anyone could do something like this to a tiny little girl is beyond comprehension. Share if you're disgusted by what happened to this helpless child.

