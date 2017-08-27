They Were Surfing When They Noticed Blood In The Water. Then They Saw The Shark.

On August 21, panicked beachgoers started yelling at surfers to get out of the water in Orleans, Massachusetts, in a scene that resembled something straight out of "Jaws."

The surfers from Brooklyn were enjoying themselves in the water at Nauset Beach when just feet away, they saw a shark attacking a seal. "I just swam for my life right there, just dreading the moment the shark was gonna pull me in and suck me in," said Zevi Greenspan. Fortunately, everyone was able to reach shore before the shark set its sights on them, but the seal wasn't so lucky.

Watch the scary scene unfold as the seal is killed and the surfers start paddling toward the beach. Some believe it was a great white shark.

The beach was closed shortly after the attack, but thankfully, none of the people there got hurt. To say that I'd have been terrified in those surfers' shoes is definitely an understatement.