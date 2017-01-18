Who's your best friend? Is it your neighbor, a coworker, or even a sibling? No matter how awesome your bestie is, there's no way you can top this guy's. His BFF is a real, live, swimming-in-the-ocean shark!

Okay, so maybe they don't go to the movies or share a glass of wine over a meal, but they seem tight nonetheless.

If you're not already eternally jealous, you will be once you see his incredible photos. Rick Anderson, an Australian diving instructor, first met the friendly shark when she was just a six-inch pup (yes, baby sharks are called pups and everything is fantastic!). Now, seven years later, the pair still love to hang out -- and even cuddle!

In his 27 years of diving, Anderson has encountered all sorts of sea creatures. However, even he was surprised to meet a cuddly shark!

The duo met when the Port Jackson shark was just a pup. Anderson told The Dodo, "I approached her carefully so as not to spook her, then began to gently pat her. Once she got used to me, I would cradle her in my hand and talk soothingly to her through my regulator."

Since that day, she always swims up to Anderson when he dives in her waters, eager to play. He said, "She will swim up to me when I'm going past, and tap me on the legs until I hold my arms out for her to lay on for a cuddle."

And they really do cuddle! Is it just me, or is this shark smiling?

He's even introduced his shark BFF to a few of his diving friends.

They often ask if Anderson has fed her or trained her in some way, but the answer is no. Their relationship is built on mutual trust and admiration.

While you definitely shouldn't try to cuddle a shark if you see one in the ocean, it's awesome to see these two unlikely friends. Anderson hopes that he and his shark BFF will inspire others to think about these creatures in a new light.

If given the opportunity, would you cuddle a shark?