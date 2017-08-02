Ad Blocker Detected

He Turned The Corner On His Boat And Saw Something That'd Give Anyone Nightmares

AUGUST 2, 2017  
While navigating the ocean, most fisherman take special precautions to avoid any and all interactions with deadly sea creatures such as sharks.

But nothing could prepare this group of fisherman for the moment a shark jumped aboard their boat. The nearly 10-foot-long shark can be seen wiggling and thrashing about as it tries to free itself from the sticky situation.

During its quest to return to sea, the shark had wedged itself between the boat’s guard rails.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

In the process, the shark managed to injure its mouth. Imagine seeing this while you're out fishing!

Screenshot: Daily Mail

Eventually, the animal was freed. Watch the harrowing footage below and count your blessings that you're not these guys!

(via Daily Mail)

Having watched my fair share of shark movies, this encounter was a little too crazy for my liking. Thankfully this crew was well prepared to help save the day and return the scared shark to safety!

