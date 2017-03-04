Ad Blocker Detected

I Was Worried When He Dragged A Shark From The Water, But He Did Something Heroic

MARCH 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

We've seen far too many people pull marine animals out of their ocean habitats to take pictures and videos of and with them. Often, this tragically ends with the creatures dying.

A guy named Adam was recently filmed doing the same thing in Jensen Beach, Florida, but his motivation was far more kind. He was fishing with a couple of friends when he saw a blacktip shark struggling in the water, so he ran into the surf to help.

The poor shark had a fishing hook in its mouth. Fortunately, Adam and his friends were there to pull it out.

To be honest, I probably would've been a little hesitant to help a shark in need. That's why I have to give this guy props for jumping in so quickly! Share this video if you think he's a hero.

