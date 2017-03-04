We've seen far too many people pull marine animals out of their ocean habitats to take pictures and videos of and with them. Often, this tragically ends with the creatures dying.
A guy named Adam was recently filmed doing the same thing in Jensen Beach, Florida, but his motivation was far more kind. He was fishing with a couple of friends when he saw a blacktip shark struggling in the water, so he ran into the surf to help.
The poor shark had a fishing hook in its mouth. Fortunately, Adam and his friends were there to pull it out.video-player-present
