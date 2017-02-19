Ad Blocker Detected

Their Research Trip Turned Into Pure Terror When Not One, But Two Sharks Appeared

FEBRUARY 19, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Great white sharks will chomp down on just about anything, though not usually each other -- which is exactly what makes this insane video so unique.

While on a research trip 50 miles off the coast of Australia, 33-year-old Adam Malski recorded an epic battle between two great whites. His boat was trailing bait on a rope, leading some to believe that the larger shark, who they named Gilbert, was protecting his dinner. Although cannibalism among sharks does happen, it's incredibly rare -- and even rarer to catch on camera.

"Jaws" has nothing on these guys! The larger shark survived the attack, but the research team lost sight of the smaller one.

Read More: This Shark Calmly Approached Divers…Then Rammed Herself Into Their Cage

I certainly wouldn't want to come between Gilbert and his meal! Be sure to share this incredible video with those friends of yours who are obsessed with Shark Week.

