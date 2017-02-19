Great white sharks will chomp down on just about anything, though not usually each other -- which is exactly what makes this insane video so unique.
While on a research trip 50 miles off the coast of Australia, 33-year-old Adam Malski recorded an epic battle between two great whites. His boat was trailing bait on a rope, leading some to believe that the larger shark, who they named Gilbert, was protecting his dinner. Although cannibalism among sharks does happen, it's incredibly rare -- and even rarer to catch on camera.
"Jaws" has nothing on these guys! The larger shark survived the attack, but the research team lost sight of the smaller one.video-player-present
