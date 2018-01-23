Gorgeous Woman Shaved Her Head After 20 Years -- Husband Had The Best Reaction

When you've been with someone for 20 years, there's probably very little you could do to surprise them.
But when you've kept the same look up for that long, even a slight change can be a big shock. That's why Dawne Kirkwood was so nervous to show her husband her new haircut.
You see, Dawne had dreadlocks for the first 20 years of their marriage. When she decided to shave it all off, her daughter filmed her husband's reaction. It's basically too sweet to handle.
"God, you look like a Hollywood star!"
So after 20 years of growing her dreads my mom wanted to cut off her hair. She wasn’t sure how my dad would react tho....but this is how he did. 😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/Nih3jH2qSb— praizekirkwood (@praizekirkwood) January 13, 2018
And she totally does! Changing your hair can be an emotional journey, but Dawne is loving her new look, and it's easy to see why.
I am not my hair. # freedom #bigchop #guiltfree pic.twitter.com/TBTwae44bg— Dawne kirkwood (@Dawnekirkwood3) January 16, 2018
(via Sunny Sky Stories)