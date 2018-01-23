Gorgeous Woman Shaved Her Head After 20 Years -- Husband Had The Best Reaction

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When you've been with someone for 20 years, there's probably very little you could do to surprise them.

But when you've kept the same look up for that long, even a slight change can be a big shock. That's why Dawne Kirkwood was so nervous to show her husband her new haircut.

You see, Dawne had dreadlocks for the first 20 years of their marriage. When she decided to shave it all off, her daughter filmed her husband's reaction. It's basically too sweet to handle.

"God, you look like a Hollywood star!"