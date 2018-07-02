She wanted to wear $6,000 heels to prom, so her sister made it happen for $40

For reasons that we can’t possibly begin to understand or make sense of, those of us who enjoy shoes always find ourselves gravitating towards the single most expensive pair in the shoe time and time again. What is someone with a champagne taste and a beer budget to do in times like these?

Being met with a price tag that you cannot afford is a very humbling experience and while some might spend the money anyways, there are other ways to go about getting what we want out of life. This is the story of a girl who found a great method for getting her favorite shoes at a reasonable price.







Daffodile Strass Louboutins are the new in shoe and when this high school girl wanted a pair for her prom, she found that the $6,000 price tag (you read that right) was far too exorbitant for her meager budget.

These shoes come with a six inch heel and iridescent Swarovski crystals. They are some of the most gorgeous ankle breakers that we have ever seen, but thanks to the girl’s resourceful sister, she was able to sport them for a fraction of the aforementioned price.







All it took was a cheap pair of Steve Madden heels, some really strong glue, blue and red paint, blue rhinestones and a great deal of imagination to make the girl’s prom dreams come true. Just try and tell the difference between the two pairs of shoes….spoiler alert: you are not going to be able to!

Did you enjoy this tale of resourcefulness and unwillingness to kowtow to the outrageous demands of famous designers? If so, please be sure to share this story with all of your fashionista pals who have been known to spend a great deal on their fancy footwear. They just might end up thanking you for helping them save!