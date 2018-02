Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

In the winter, it's important to look out for black ice.

Black ice is the stuff that can trick you into thinking you're good to go as you move about, and it causes tons of accidents every year. Black ice isn't just a problem for us humans, though.

When a farmer let the sheep and alpaca out of the barn for the morning, they all ran out together. What they weren't expecting was to slip and slide all the way down the frozen road.

The video is especially hilarious if you play Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" in the background.

I can't stop laughing! Legs everywhere! Now that's a video that'll brighten up any morning.