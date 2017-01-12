Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Was Digging On A Farm When All Of A Sudden The Earth Gave Way

JANUARY 12, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

At one time or another, most of us have probably dug a hole in our yard.

We might've just been playing around as kids, or perhaps we were burying a time capsule or a dearly departed furry fried. Usually, we only come across dirt when we're digging, but when one 19th-century laborer was digging a trench on a local farm, he made a very interesting discovery.

While the man was working away at his trench on a farm in Kent, England, his shovel was suddenly swallowed up by the ground.

While the man was working away at his trench on a farm in Kent, England, his shovel was suddenly swallowed up by the ground.

Flickr / Simon Lee

He told many people of his shovel’s bizarre fate, and eventually the tale made its way to local schoolmaster Jason Newlove.

He told many people of his shovel&rsquo;s bizarre fate, and eventually the tale made its way to local schoolmaster Jason Newlove.

Facebook / Shell Grotto

Newlove investigated the area and realized that the land below the farm was hollow. To look into the matter further, he tied a length of rope around his young son Joshua and lowered him down into the abyss through a hole.

Newlove investigated the area and realized that the land below the farm was hollow. To look into the matter further, he tied a length of rope around his young son Joshua and lowered him down into the abyss through a hole.

Facebook / Shell Grotto

Upon his return to the surface, little Joshua told an elaborate story about a temple-like cavern that he saw. He mentioned that the entire thing was covered in seashells.

Upon his return to the surface, little Joshua told an elaborate story about a temple-like cavern that he saw. He mentioned that the entire thing was covered in seashells.

Flickr / Ben Sutherland

Newlove knew that this underground grotto was something special, so he set out to make the site a tourist attraction. Soon, the Shell Grotto was born. The Grotto opened its doors to the public in 1838 and has been a popular destination ever since.

Newlove knew that this underground grotto was something special, so he set out to make the site a tourist attraction. Soon, the Shell Grotto was born. The Grotto opened its doors to the public in 1838 and has been a popular destination ever since.

Flickr / Ben Sutherland

Read More: These Bridges In The World's Wettest Locale Aren't Built -- They're Grown

The cavern is just 104 feet long, but it boasts over 4.6 million shells. They cover nearly 2,000 square feet of wall and ceiling space.

The cavern is just 104 feet long, but it boasts over 4.6 <em>million </em>shells. They cover nearly 2,000 square feet of wall and ceiling space.

Facebook / Shell Grotto

Most of the shells are arranged in elaborate designs like the one below.

Most of the shells are arranged in elaborate designs like the one below.

Wikimedia Commons

In 2008, a restoration group called the Friends of the Shell Grotto was established to help preserve this incredible place for many years to come.

In 2008, a restoration group called the Friends of the Shell Grotto was established to help preserve this incredible place for many years to come.

Flickr / Barney Moss

To this day, no one knows who made the Shell Grotto or when exactly it was built.

To this day, no one knows who made the Shell Grotto or when exactly it was built.

Wikimedia Commons

Read More: Would You Spend A Night In A Glass Pod Dangling Off The Side Of A Cliff?

Some people believe that the Grotto was a temple, while others think it was a secret meeting place. It's likely that the world will never know what it truly was.

Some people believe that the Grotto was a temple, while others think it was a secret meeting place. It's likely that the world will never know what it truly was.

Flickr / Ben Sutherland

(via Guff)

If you'd be interested to visit the mysterious Shell Grotto, share this with your friends to see if any of them would want to tag along!

Trending Now

You Could Mourn The Loss Of An Amputated Limb, Or You Could Travel The World With It

Trending Now

She Was Playing With Her Dolls When One Moved On Its Own -- Watch Carefully!

Breastfeeding Mom Discovers Cancer After Her Baby Refuses To Nurse On One Side

Heartbreaking Video Shows Great-Grandma Locked In A Cage By Her Own Family

Philosopher Predicted The End Of The World If It Snowed Here Twice (And It Just Did)

Parents Outraged After Honors Students Are Given An Assignment To Go On A '$5 Date'

What Led To This Little Girl's Rape And Murder Is Absolutely Sickening

In The Past 3 Years, This Dad Has Drawn On Over 400 Of His Son's School Lunch Bags

Attempted Kidnapping Of 8-Year-Old Boy Thwarted With Kicking And Screaming

He Jumped In To Save A Drowning Chimp, And 25 Years Later, It's Still So Touching

Load another article