Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Poor Shelter Pup Was So Sad, But You Have To See His Big Happy Face Now!

AUGUST 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

There are so many dogs that deserve great homes, but some people aren't aware that their perfect buddy is waiting for them at an animal shelter.

One woman had this in mind when she came across a sweet pup named Mack at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. That's why she took a photo of him and decided to share it on the internet in the hopes that someone would see and want to adopt him -- and well, it worked!

Seven days after this photo was shared, Mack found a new home! He went from the sad, lonely dog you see below...

Seven days after this photo was shared, Mack found a new home! He went from the sad, lonely dog you see below...

Reddit / Narya9

...to a happy, carefree pup whose new name is Frank the Tank!

Now he gets to go on fun walks...

...hangs out with his new family...

...and he even has a new furry friend as well!

I'd say he's pretty content with getting out of that shelter.

Now he can relax knowing there are people who love and care for him so much.

(via BoredPanda)

Seeing what an amazing difference being adopted makes for dogs will never get old. If you want to check out more of this lovable pup and keep up with what he's doing, be sure to follow him on Instagram.

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Trending Now

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Kayak Trip Gone Wrong Results In A Dramatic Rescue You Have To See To Believe

Load another article