13 Awesome Ways To Use Shiplap Around Your Home

JANUARY 12, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
See more stories..

Did you know that one of this year’s hottest DIY materials is something that may have been used to build your home?

Shiplap is a type of wooden board that is often used in the construction of siding for homes. It is typically found behind drywall and is known for being relatively low maintenance. And because of its impressive strength, it can endure harsh weather conditions.

The idea of bringing shiplap to the decor side of the home has become quite popular thanks to popular television shows such as HGTV’s Fixer Upper. In a number of episodes, hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines have used the material as a decorative tool -- but trust me, shiplap is not just for professional DIYers.

You might think that incorporating shiplap into your home would be a daunting task, but it’s actually very easy to work with. Here’s a quick tutorial video that shows how to build shiplap walls:

video-player-present

Now that you know how to plank your walls with shiplap, here are 13 shiplap design ideas that'll make your home decor something to admire:

1. Save money on paint by installing a beautiful accent wall that will add a bit of elegance to your bathroom.

Save money on paint by installing a beautiful accent wall that will add a bit of elegance to your bathroom.

Bless'er House

