This Kid's Shoe-Tying Hack Is So Simple, You'll Wish You Thought Of It

JANUARY 27, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Tying my shoes is basically second nature nowadays, but I remember when I was convinced that I'd never get the hang of it as a kid.

This little boy, however, is way ahead of the game when it comes to putting his shoelaces in place -- in fact, the five-year-old schooled his own mom on the matter.

When Colton Lillard learned an easy way to tie his shoes from a friend, he knew he couldn't keep the awesome tip all to himself. That's when he decided to make an adorable video to share his knowledge with the world.

I so wish I had known this when I was younger.

21 Wacky Parenting Tips That Are Just Weird Enough To Actually Work

(via Scary Mommy)

Pretty smart, right? I'll definitely have to use this if I ever become a mom. Be sure to SHARE this story with all the parents you know so they can teach their kids, too!

