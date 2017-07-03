Ad Blocker Detected

The Reason Why This Couple Is Holding Shoes In The Air At Their Wedding Is Too Funny

Have you ever heard of the Newlywed Game?

The gameshow pits newly married couples against other people who have just been married to prove who knows their partner the best. Some of the answers can get pretty hilarious, and it's funny to see couples struggle to answer the same way.

One very newly married couple played a version of this game at their wedding reception. Instead of competing against other couples, though, an announcer asked questions, and the pair had to raise either his shoe or hers in the air to say which one of them was most likely to be the answer.

The crowd ate it up, and the couple could not stop laughing. What a fun thing to do to celebrate their marriage!

What a cute couple. Would this make you laugh at a wedding or would you do it yourself?

