Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15-Year-Old School Shooting Victim Called Her Mother Before She Died

JANUARY 29, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On the morning of January 23, a student opened fire at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, killing two of his 15-year-old classmates. Their names were Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.

Holt died on scene that day, while Cope was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital. Police say 14 students were wounded by gunfire, with seven others sustaining other injuries. A 15-year-old boy is currently being held on murder and assault charges in the shooting.

Before she died, Holt called her mom, who will never forget what she heard in the last moments of her daughter's life.

Before she died, Holt called her mom, who will never forget what she heard in the last moments of her daughter's life.

Screenshot / ABC News

"She called me and all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background," her mother, Secret Holt, told WKRN. "She couldn't say anything and I tried to call her name over and over and over and she never responded."

"She called me and all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background," her mother, Secret Holt, <a href="http://wkrn.com/2018/01/24/parents-of-slain-high-school-student-say-she-was-perfect-daughter/" target="_blank">told WKRN</a>. "She couldn't say anything and I tried to call her name over and over and over and she never responded."

Screenshot / ABC News

"We rushed to the high school, and they wouldn't let us get through," she added, saying they couldn't find her anywhere near the buses that were transporting students to a nearby school. That's when Holt's parents were approached by the principal of another school, who took them to the local fire department and broke the devastating news about their daughter.

"We rushed to the high school, and they wouldn't let us get through," she <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/US/teen-killed-kentucky-school-shooting-called-mother-died/story?id=52599547" target="_blank">added</a>, saying they couldn't find her anywhere near the buses that were transporting students to a nearby school. That's when Holt's parents were approached by the principal of another school, who took them to the local fire department and broke the devastating news about their daughter.

Screenshot / ABC News

Holt's mother and father describe her as a sweet, kind girl who was passionate about helping others. Her dream career was being a labor and delivery nurse. Her mom adds that she's sure her daughter would have been the shooter's friend if he needed one.

Holt's mother and father describe her as a sweet, kind girl who was passionate about helping others. Her dream career was being a labor and delivery nurse. Her mom adds that she's sure her daughter would have been the shooter's friend if he needed one.

Screenshot / ABC News

(via ABC News)

Cope is similarly described as a friendly, caring teen with a big heart. He loved baseball, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Rest in peace, Holt and Cope. Our hearts go out to their families as they deal with their tragic losses.

Trending Now

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Trending Now

Waiter Frustrated By A Low Tip Gets An Unexpected Letter The Next Day

Load another article