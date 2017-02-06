Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Seeing a child cry happy tears is a wonderful thing.

Kids can be very in touch with their emotions, and the overwhelming happiness they feel about the little things in life is something most of us lose in adulthood. One video showing a little girl so overcome with excitement that she starts to cry is now making the rounds, but it's causing controversy. Some parents even say it's downright dangerous.

I was not expecting her response.

Some believe that gifts like this promote safe gun ownership early, but others point to troubling youth gun violence statistics, saying that accidents and tragedies are far too common. Sadly, these people aren't wrong -- every day, about 48 children and teens are shot, and roughly 7 die.

Read More: They Turned A Working Shotgun Into A Guitar -- Wait ‘Til You Hear It In Action!



What do you think? Is this video worrisome or adorable? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this with your friends who will want to weigh in.