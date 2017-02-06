Seeing a child cry happy tears is a wonderful thing.
Kids can be very in touch with their emotions, and the overwhelming happiness they feel about the little things in life is something most of us lose in adulthood. One video showing a little girl so overcome with excitement that she starts to cry is now making the rounds, but it's causing controversy. Some parents even say it's downright dangerous.
I was not expecting her response.
Some believe that gifts like this promote safe gun ownership early, but others point to troubling youth gun violence statistics, saying that accidents and tragedies are far too common. Sadly, these people aren't wrong -- every day, about 48 children and teens are shot, and roughly 7 die.
Read More: They Turned A Working Shotgun Into A Guitar -- Wait ‘Til You Hear It In Action!