Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Parents' Gift Made Her Cry Tears Of Joy, But Wait Until You See What It Was

FEBRUARY 6, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
OMG
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Seeing a child cry happy tears is a wonderful thing.

Kids can be very in touch with their emotions, and the overwhelming happiness they feel about the little things in life is something most of us lose in adulthood. One video showing a little girl so overcome with excitement that she starts to cry is now making the rounds, but it's causing controversy. Some parents even say it's downright dangerous.

I was not expecting her response.

Some believe that gifts like this promote safe gun ownership early, but others point to troubling youth gun violence statistics, saying that accidents and tragedies are far too common. Sadly, these people aren't wrong -- every day, about 48 children and teens are shot, and roughly 7 die.

Read More: They Turned A Working Shotgun Into A Guitar -- Wait ‘Til You Hear It In Action!

What do you think? Is this video worrisome or adorable? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this with your friends who will want to weigh in.

Trending Now

When Her Friends Told Her This, She Adorably Lost Her Damn Mind -- So Cute!

Trending Now

14 People Who Asked 'Is This How You Get A Cat?' After Finding An Intruder
Submit Content

Load another article