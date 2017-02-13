Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Most people carrying a gun with them into the woods aren't there with the intentions of saving animals. Thankfully, it's part of this man's job.

While walking through game land, this warden came across two bucks tangled up in their antlers. Despite multiple attempts to free themselves on their own, they could barely stand on their own feet. While brainstorming possible ways to help the animals, the man takes out his gun and contemplates shooting the deer in attempt to save their lives.

He aimed and fired, but not for the reason you're thinking!

