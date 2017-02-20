Ad Blocker Detected

This Nastiness Probably Isn't Supposed To Happen After Surgery

FEBRUARY 20, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

If you happen to be eating anything, do yourself a favor and put it down.

Former professional Australian Football League player Dermott Brereton uploaded this gag-worthy video after having shoulder surgery late last year. Instead of following his doctor's orders and letting his body rest and heal properly, Brereton continued his aggressive training regimen. The result? Lots and lots and LOTS of pus.

Don't say you weren't warned.

As he squeezes pus out of his shoulder, he says, "Is this shit ever going to stop coming out of me?" That's a damn good question.

Well, that's something I never want to see again. Be sure to gross out your friends by sharing this video with them. Meanwhile, I'm going to drink a strong alcoholic beverage to recover.

