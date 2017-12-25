These Siberian Farm Cats Posing In The Snow Are Just Too Gorgeous For Words

In the settlement of Prigorodny in western Siberia, there's a magical place where stunning cats live on a farm their owner refers to as "Koshlandia," or the land of cats. The name couldn't be more fitting, as you'll soon see.

Russian farmer Alla Lebedeva and her husband, Sergey, have spent the last ten years raising cats on their farm, where the creatures roam free. Lebedeva has so many kitties living on her property, in fact, that she jokingly says she has "a million, maybe more." The Siberian cats she cares for are so beautiful that she can't help but document them in countless photos and videos against a snowy backdrop.

To call them majestic would be a severe understatement.







But Lebedeva says they serve a greater purpose than just being furry models.







"Our cats protect the chickens and rabbits from rats and mice," she told The Siberian Times.

"They live in the henhouse, and sleep on the polati, and they have three 'little bedrooms' there where they can sleep according to how they feel."







That said, nobody can deny they are gorgeous animals who deserve all the praise in the world.







Seriously, they need to be gracing the covers of all the major animal publications.







Just look at that glorious floof!







Though they're wild, in a sense, they still love their favorite human. "They recognise me as the head of their 'pride', and they all obey me." Lebedeva said. They also get along great with her dog and the other animals on the property.

Would you visit Koshlandia to meet these fluffy beasts if you had the chance?







(via Bored Panda and The Siberian Times)

Living in the land of kitties sounds like my cat lady dream come true. Check out more amazing photos and videos of these beauties on Twitter and YouTube.