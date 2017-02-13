This Baby Photo Got Way Cuter Once The Older Siblings Joined In

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Newborn photo shoots are an exciting way to capture early moments of your child’s life.

And Juliet Cannici knows quite a lot about them. She makes a living as the talented photographer behind West on Jade Photography and is very, very comfortable behind the camera. But after her twin girls Gia and Gemma were born, she took part in some photos that are much more personal.



Gia and Gemma were born on January 26. Each weighed just over four pounds.

Mommy wasted no time making these pint-sized cuties the focal point of these lovely pictures.

However, the twins weren't exactly new to the modeling industry. They were present for this touching pregnancy photo with their moms, taken just one day before they were welcomed into the world.

It's clear to see that these two are just as close now as they were in the womb.

Big brother Nico and big sister Siena, who are also twins, are so happy to cuddle the new babies.

Read More: These Parents Just Changed The Baby Photography Game And You Won’t Believe How

And Cannici couldn't resist stepping in front of the camera herself for this shot with her little ones.

(via Essential Baby)

You can check out more of Cannici's amazing photography on Facebook. Share this story if you can't get enough of Gia and Gemma's cuteness!