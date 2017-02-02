Getting along with our siblings is tough sometimes.
My sister and I have gotten into fights so many times. Usually, though, we look back on our disputes and laugh. I hope that's what happens with these siblings, all of whom are excellent at being hilariously terrible to each other. I can't stop laughing!
1. "My brother had to work, so he asked me to save him a little bit of everything...." - Seely2593
2. "Today was extremely hot and my brother offered me this. I don't know if I should be angry or impressed." - MrRoom559
3. "So my cocky younger brother made me a playlist." - BBbakenshake
4. "My wife just graduated from the police academy and her sister sent these to our house." - MrDislexyc
5. "I replaced a picture of my sister with one of Vladimir Putin before my family came over for Christmas, they haven't noticed yet." - kittie-cat
6. "Ever want to punch your little brother in the face?" - Ramblindan
7. "My sister is a vegan. Last night she & a few friends crashed & passed out in my pad. She's going to be so confused when she wakes up." - tomthefnkid
8. "Sweet, ice cream!" "God fucking dammit sister!" - DeliciouzWafflz
Read More: When You See This Husband’s Hilarious Prank On His Wife, You’ll Be Rolling
9. "My sister just got married, she asked me to save her a newspaper from her wedding day." - alienufosarereal
10. "Sending weirdly cropped photos to my brother." - largadeer
11. "My brother changed our names on his Netflix account..." - Godoffail
12. "My younger brother, everyone." - Purple-Smart
13. "My sister's nickname is Giraffe because she has a long neck. She hates it. This is going to be my birthday to her, lol." - stblaloc
14. "Girls, where's your sister?" - chopthebass
15. "Mom: 'Your sister is sleeping in your room tonight.' Me:" - clarizzle_
16. "Ordered new sneakers, asked little brother for pics while I'm at work." - EazyE973
Read More: You Will Fall In Love With These Bickering Sisters