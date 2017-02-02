Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Getting along with our siblings is tough sometimes.

My sister and I have gotten into fights so many times. Usually, though, we look back on our disputes and laugh. I hope that's what happens with these siblings, all of whom are excellent at being hilariously terrible to each other. I can't stop laughing!

1. "My brother had to work, so he asked me to save him a little bit of everything...." - Seely2593

2. "Today was extremely hot and my brother offered me this. I don't know if I should be angry or impressed." - MrRoom559

3. "So my cocky younger brother made me a playlist." - BBbakenshake

4. "My wife just graduated from the police academy and her sister sent these to our house." - MrDislexyc

5. "I replaced a picture of my sister with one of Vladimir Putin before my family came over for Christmas, they haven't noticed yet." - kittie-cat

6. "Ever want to punch your little brother in the face?" - Ramblindan

7. "My sister is a vegan. Last night she & a few friends crashed & passed out in my pad. She's going to be so confused when she wakes up." - tomthefnkid

8. "Sweet, ice cream!" "God fucking dammit sister!" - DeliciouzWafflz

9. "My sister just got married, she asked me to save her a newspaper from her wedding day." - alienufosarereal

10. "Sending weirdly cropped photos to my brother." - largadeer

11. "My brother changed our names on his Netflix account..." - Godoffail

13. "My sister's nickname is Giraffe because she has a long neck. She hates it. This is going to be my birthday to her, lol." - stblaloc

14. "Girls, where's your sister?" - chopthebass

15. "Mom: 'Your sister is sleeping in your room tonight.' Me:" - clarizzle_

16. "Ordered new sneakers, asked little brother for pics while I'm at work." - EazyE973

17. "Got revenge on my sister by hiding her science presentation in a maze of folders." - tyler123321

LOL! I can definitely relate to some of these.