17 Siblings Who Are Terrible To Each Other In Hilarious Ways

FEBRUARY 2, 2017  
Getting along with our siblings is tough sometimes.

My sister and I have gotten into fights so many times. Usually, though, we look back on our disputes and laugh. I hope that's what happens with these siblings, all of whom are excellent at being hilariously terrible to each other. I can't stop laughing!

"My brother had to work, so he asked me to save him a little bit of everything...." - Seely2593

"My brother had to work, so he asked me to save him a little bit of everything...." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/5eqs80/my_brother_had_to_work_so_he_asked_me_to_save_him/" target="_blank">Seely2593</a>

Reddit / Seely2593

"Today was extremely hot and my brother offered me this. I don't know if I should be angry or impressed." - MrRoom559

"Today was extremely hot and my brother offered me this. I don't know if I should be angry or impressed." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/pics/comments/1dnnp2/today_was_extremely_hot_and_my_brother_offered_me/" target="_blank">MrRoom559</a>

Reddit / MrRoom559

"So my cocky younger brother made me a playlist." - BBbakenshake

"So my cocky younger brother made me a playlist." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/w2rt8/so_my_cocky_younger_brother_made_me_a_playlist/" target="_blank">BBbakenshake</a>

Reddit / BBshakenbake

"My wife just graduated from the police academy and her sister sent these to our house." - MrDislexyc

"My wife just graduated from the police academy and her sister sent these to our house." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/3rvsta/my_wife_just_graduated_from_the_police_academy/" target="_blank">MrDislexyc</a>

Reddit / Mr_Dislexyc

"I replaced a picture of my sister with one of Vladimir Putin before my family came over for Christmas, they haven't noticed yet." - kittie-cat

"I replaced a picture of my sister with one of Vladimir Putin before my family came over for Christmas, they haven't noticed yet." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/2qdlii/i_replaced_a_picture_of_my_sister_with_one_of/" target="_blank">kittie-cat</a>

Reddit / kittie-cat

"Ever want to punch your little brother in the face?" - Ramblindan

"Ever want to punch your little brother in the face?" - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/5n0wuf/ever_want_to_punch_your_little_brother_before/" target="_blank">Ramblindan</a>

Reddit / Ramblindan

"My sister is a vegan. Last night she & a few friends crashed & passed out in my pad. She's going to be so confused when she wakes up." - tomthefnkid

"My sister is a vegan. Last night she &amp; a few friends crashed &amp; passed out in my pad. She's going to be so confused when she wakes up." - <a href="http://imgur.com/d4NSJMm" target="_blank">tomthefnkid</a>

Imgur / tomthefnkid

"Sweet, ice cream!" "God fucking dammit sister!" - DeliciouzWafflz

"Sweet, ice cream!" "God fucking dammit sister!" - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1anoha/sweet_ice_cream_god_fucking_dammit_sister/" target="_blank">DeliciouzWafflz</a>

Reddit / DeliciouzWafflz

"My sister just got married, she asked me to save her a newspaper from her wedding day." - alienufosarereal

"My sister just got married, she asked me to save her a newspaper from her wedding day." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/28c4dh/my_sister_just_got_married_she_asked_me_to_save/" target="_blank">alienufosarereal</a>

Reddit / alienufosarereal

"Sending weirdly cropped photos to my brother." - largadeer

"Sending weirdly cropped photos to my brother." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/3h4ye4/sending_weirdly_cropped_photos_to_my_brother/" target="_blank">largadeer</a>

Reddit / largadeer

"My brother changed our names on his Netflix account..." - Godoffail

"My brother changed our names on his Netflix account..." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1sws7j/my_brother_changed_our_names_on_his_netflix/" target="_blank">Godoffail</a>

Reddit / Godoffail

"My younger brother, everyone." - Purple-Smart

"My younger brother, everyone." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/3f7mb1/my_younger_brother_everyone/" target="_blank">Purple-Smart</a>

Reddit / Purple-Smart

"My sister's nickname is Giraffe because she has a long neck. She hates it. This is going to be my birthday to her, lol." - stblaloc

"My sister's nickname is Giraffe because she has a long neck. She hates it. This is going to be my birthday to her, lol." - <a href="http://imgur.com/zXwUOcL" target="_blank">stblaloc</a>

Imgur / stblaloc

"Girls, where's your sister?" - chopthebass

"Girls, where's your sister?" - <a href="http://imgur.com/Kj9Bf" target="_blank">chopthebass</a>

Imgur / chopthebass

"Mom: 'Your sister is sleeping in your room tonight.' Me:" - clarizzle_

"Mom: 'Your sister is sleeping in your room tonight.' Me:" - <a href="https://twitter.com/clarizzle_/status/747291068404666368" target="_blank">clarizzle_</a>

Twitter / clarizzle_

"Ordered new sneakers, asked little brother for pics while I'm at work." - EazyE973

"Ordered new sneakers, asked little brother for pics while I'm at work." - <a href="https://imgur.com/gallery/JunLi" target="_blank">EazyE973</a>

Imgur / EazyE973

"Got revenge on my sister by hiding her science presentation in a maze of folders." - tyler123321

"Got revenge on my sister by hiding her science presentation in a maze of folders." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1m7a9v/got_revenge_on_my_sister_by_hiding_her_science/" target="_blank">tyler123321</a>

Reddit / tyler123321

LOL! I can definitely relate to some of these. Share them with your siblings, and tell us about the pranks that you guys have pulled in the comments!

