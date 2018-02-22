Sweet Video Shows Caretaker Comforting A Sick, 1,400-Pound Bear

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Sometimes we all could use a bear hug to help get us through the day. But what happens when it's the bears that could use a kind embrace?

That's where Jim Kowalczik, owner of the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, comes in. When one of his bears, Jimbo, was having a particularly horrible February, including a bout of sickness, Kowalczik was ready and willing to give the sickly bear exactly what he needed. The man can be seen gently rocking back and forth as he rubs the bear's neck.

A real-life bear hug. I love it!

(via Daily Mail)

It's important to remember that Kowalczik is a trained professional. Don't go walking into the woods and expect a grizzly bear to want to show you some love with a big hug.