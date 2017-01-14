This Dog Was Found Alone On The Street, But That Wasn't The Worst News

Seeing Buddy cuddle and play, you'd think that he's always been the happiest dog in the world. In reality, his life has been filled with homelessness, surgery, and now, cancer.

Six-year-old Buddy was living on the streets of Romania when he was picked up by the rescue organization Howl of a Dog. While veterinarians at the non-profit were checking him over, they realized that he had a tumor on his spleen. Immediately, he was rushed into surgery.

Surgery went well, but unfortunately, a biopsy of the tumor revealed more bad news: Buddy had cancer. Since it was detected early, vets are hopeful that he'll be able to live for several more years. The only problem now? Trying to find a forever home for a dog with medical issues.

Despite his many hardships, Buddy is loving, gentle, and happy. These days, there's nothing he wants more than hugs from the kind humans who rescued him.

If I was able to, I would adopt Buddy immediately! The medical expenses would be tough to handle, but his love and affection would make every last bill worth it.

If you or someone you know would like to give Buddy a forever home, email contact@howlofadog.org. The organization does have ways to facilitate international adoptions. You can also make a donation to their cause by clicking here.

Read More: When She Adopted This Cancer-Ridden Dog, She Had An Amazing Plan For Him

Hopefully, someone will see this video and give Buddy the life he deserves. Help make that happen by sharing this story with your friends and family!