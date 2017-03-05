Ad Blocker Detected

A Sick Friend Came To Visit And It Ended Up Sending Her Twins To The Hospital

MARCH 5, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
The birth of a baby can be both an exciting and hectic time for parents.

As you prepare to settle in at home, you’re instantly bombarded with family and friends all hoping to be the first to get a one-on-one visit with your newborn. But as a parent, it’s important to set up some guidelines when it comes to who gets to come over. Any newborn child is heavily susceptible to germs and illnesses, as their immune systems have yet to develop. The threat of serious illness can be even riskier for children born prematurely.

One mom is standing by her babies as they cling to life after a family friend came to visit while sick with a virus that can be deadly to infants.

Mother of twin girls Laura Wallis hasn’t left her daughters’ bedside since they were infected by the RSV virus.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

Read More: This Mom Of Two Was Getting Her Life Back On Track, But It Ended In Tragedy

Wallis’ children Harlow and Harper were born five weeks premature, putting them at greater risk.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

After having a talk with her family and friends concerning the girls’ condition, she thought they had reached an agreement not to come around if there was even the slightest inkling of illness.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

Ignoring the mother’s warning, one friend came to visit the girls while getting over a small cold, and that visitor inadvertently passed on the RSV virus.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

Harper was the first to fall ill but was quickly released from the hospital. The following morning, both girls were rushed to the hospital after they both began experiencing symptoms of a serious illness.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

Harper and Harlow have spent more than three days in the hospital and both have been on and off oxygen. They're also relying on feeding tubes.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

Wallis is too afraid to show her children affection for fear that it could delay their progress.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

Her other two kids are staying with relatives.

Facebook / Laura Beaubraxsmum Wallis

(via Daily Mail)

Read More: These Photos Prove That Birth Is Beautiful, No Matter What

Wallis is sharing her story to urge people to stay away from babies if they feel sick. Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time! Please share this important information with everyone you know.

