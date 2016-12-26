Ad Blocker Detected

This Baby Sure Knows How To Belt Out A Tune...But He Might Have A Little Help

DECEMBER 26, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Christmas carols are one of the most beloved parts of the holiday season.

When I think of carolers, I imagine a chorus decked out in winter garb braving the cold to bring Christmas cheer. I typically don't imagine babies as carolers, but this baby and his dad are proving that even the littlest among us can lend their voice to the holiday season...as long as they have a little bit of help!

Watch as Dad moves his baby's mouth while singing "O Holy Night" and just try not to giggle.

Don't worry, baby! Someday you'll be able to sing on your own. Share this with your family and friends to spread Christmas cheer!

Giphy

