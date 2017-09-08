Ad Blocker Detected

When Dad Started Belting Out This Dog's Favorite Song, It Adorably Sang Along

SEPTEMBER 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

One of the many things that make dogs so cute to me is that when you start singing or mimicking a howl, some of them like to join in.

Neither of my pups likes to howl along with me, but this guy's dog sure does -- to his endless amusement. The man recently recorded himself belting out Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" as awfully as he could, and his furry buddy couldn't help but add its own voice to the mix.

The jury's still out on whether the dog was enjoying the singing or just sick of its owner screeching, but either way, this cutie's reaction was adorable.

video-player-present

(via Daily Mail)

Dogs are seriously the best. They always know how to make us smile and laugh.

