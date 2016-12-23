Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Passionate Performance Of 'O Holy Night' On The Metro Will Give You Goosebumps

DECEMBER 23, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

The Christmas spirit at this time of year is palpable, even on the subway.

It's common to run into singers on the metro, but one woman's spontaneous performance of "O Holy Night" is taking the world by storm. Tymara Walker, a professional singer from Las Vegas, was recently on vacation in Washington, D.C. when she decided to treat the riders at Union Station to her haunting voice.

The acoustics are great,” Walker said to The Washington Post, “and I thought I’d give it a try.”

After listening to her rendition of the Christmas classic, it's easy to see why she's performed with Gladys Knight and Cirque Du Soleil.

video-player-present

Read More: This Reimagined Version Of 'Hallelujah' Will Give You All Of The Chills

I've listened to this at least 30 times, and it's definitely making it onto my Christmas playlist. SHARE this performance with others to get them ready for Christmas!

Trending Now

If Not For This Woman, Thousands More Would Have Died During The Holocaust

Trending Now

You'll Want To Forget These 13 Horrifying Parenting Stories From 2016

Load another article