The Christmas spirit at this time of year is palpable, even on the subway.

It's common to run into singers on the metro, but one woman's spontaneous performance of "O Holy Night" is taking the world by storm. Tymara Walker, a professional singer from Las Vegas, was recently on vacation in Washington, D.C. when she decided to treat the riders at Union Station to her haunting voice.

The acoustics are great,” Walker said to The Washington Post, “and I thought I’d give it a try.”



After listening to her rendition of the Christmas classic, it's easy to see why she's performed with Gladys Knight and Cirque Du Soleil.

