Adorable Pup Rings In The New Year By Singing Along To Auld Lang Syne

JANUARY 7, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
With each new year comes the opportunity to reinvent yourself and finally say out with the old and in with the new.

But while many of us are already struggling to make it to the gym or watch what we eat, this pooch is starting this year out right by singing his little heart out. For Fabio the chihuahua, it wouldn't be New Year's Day without singing along to the Robert Burns song, "Auld Lang Syne."

As the bagpipes play along in the background, Fabio can be heard howling out the notes in the cutest way possible.

(via Daily Mail)

I think it's safe to say that Fabio deserves a primetime spot singing at one of the many televised New Year's Eve celebrations in 2019. Mariah, step aside queen.

