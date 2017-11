Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While I may be shy about letting people hear me sing in public, when it comes to singing in the shower, I really put on a performance.

But when it comes to showing off your pipes in the shower, this guy takes the cake...and he gets paid to do it. While helping install a new shower head as part of his job as a plumber, this man can't help but belt it out like nobody's watching. Thankfully, his friend and coworker was nearby to capture every note on camera.

Someone get this guy to the opera house!

If his current career doesn't work out for some reason, there's got to be a stage with his name on it somewhere. How amazing is his voice?