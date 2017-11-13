Ad Blocker Detected

When She Found Out A Woman Was About To Pass Away, She Did Something Beautiful

NOVEMBER 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Saying goodbye to a loved one is always difficult.

Grandma Helen had been in hospice care in Kansas, and the staff absolutely loved her. A young woman named Isabelle would come sing to her every Friday, and her angelic voice helped keep her spirits up. When Grandma Helen's family knew she was about to pass away, they had one final request.

Isabelle came in on her day off to sing to Grandma Helen, showing an incredible amount of compassion and grace. The family captured the moment on video, and Helen passed away a few days later.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Caregivers are so underappreciated and they make such a difference in the lives of families who are suffering. Rest in peace, Grandma Helen.

