This Girl Did Something So Cute For Her Rescue Pup When They Brought Him Home

What could possibly be better than bringing home a new, tiny puppy? Listening to your children sing to them, as this mom found out.
A couple of weeks ago, Lauren Malone and her four-year-old daughter, Katie, adopted an adorable little guy named Oakley from American Lab Rescue in Connecticut. Katie must have known the experience might be confusing and a little scary for Oakley, so as soon as they got home, she gently cradled the sleepy pup. Then, in an incredibly sweet move, she starting singing a lullaby to her new furry friend.